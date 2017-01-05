ME confirms accidental carbon monoxide poisoning killed toddler

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three-year-old Lorne Johnson.

According to the police report, Lorne died while in a vehicle parked on Maryland Avenue on Jan. 1. The car Lorne, his father and brother were riding in did not have a catalytic converter. Both his dad and brother were sick as well.

The ME says that the manner of death is accidental.

The toddler can be seen on an Instagram video posted by his father.

A video posted by Lorne Johnson (@bigl0621) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.