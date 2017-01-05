Suspects caught on camera jumping fence, stealing tools from Westlake business

Westlake police are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera stealing tools from OCS Processing System.

The cameras caught the systems stealing tools from three trailers belonging to the Detroit Road company on Jan. 2 between 12:55 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. Police say the suspects used a ladder to scale the fence, forced open the trailer doors and stole tools that were marked "OCS TRL 1," "OCS TRL 2" and "OCS TRL 3."

Police have yet to determine how many tools were taken or what their value was.

Anyone with information should call the Westlake police at 440-871-3311.

