How Ohio will use data to fix infant mortality, opiate addictions and hunger

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is at the Cleveland Clinic today to discuss what his office terms "taking data analytics to the next level."

The state is making plans to find new ways to mine collected data to find possible solutions to problems in Ohio like including infant mortality, opiate addiction, hunger, dropout rates and unemployment.

What does that mean? Cleveland 19 will be at the 1:30 p.m. news conference to ask him and to also ask him about other important issues affecting Northeast Ohio.

