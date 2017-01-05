Police: Drunk woman drives into Eastlake home

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with OVI after police say she drove her car into a house.

Police say the woman first hit a Ford Fusion on Lakeshore Boulevard, sending it off the road and leaving both the driver and the passenger with minor injuries. The car then continued driving northbound on Lakeshore before entering a driveway and hitting a house's garage door.

According to police, the woman was still in the driver's seat of the vehicle, but, despite her injuries and the airbag deployment, she denied having been involved in an accident and refused medical treatment.

She was taken into custody and, in addition to OVI, was charged with failure to yield and failure to wear a seat belt.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.