Southwest adds three flights to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

A day after Southwest airlines said they would stop running flights out of the Akron-Canton airport, the airline announced they are adding three flights to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Southwest will begin service to Atlanta twice daily starting June 4. The airline will also add a daily frequency to St. Louis.

"We are pleased that Southwest has decided to expand their service here at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport," said Interim Director Fred Szabo.

Szabo is happy with the relationship Southwest has with the Cleveland airport.

"With this expansion Southwest will operate 21 daily flights from CLE to eight markets. We value their partnership and look forward to a bright future with Southwest Airlines," Szabo said.

Southwest will stop running out of the Akron-Canton airport on June 3.

