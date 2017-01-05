Police arrest man hiding under a pile of clothes for the murder of a Lorain man

Thursday morning investigators arrested the man who was wanted for the murder of David Barriero. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task force found Abline Cannon in Kent, Ohio.

He was hiding under a pile of clothes in a house and was arrested without incident. Cannon is in custody at a local hospital.

He is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound police said that he likely received during the commission of the murder.

Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 10 morning, officers from the Lorain Police Department were called to 4160 Shore Drive, for concerns about loud banging and shots fired.

The responding officers arrived to find 23-year-old David Barriero dead inside apartment #12.

It has been determined that Cannon went to the University Hospital's Elyria Medical Center campus for a gunshot to his right arm.

A short time after he arrived, Cannon was then transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment but left against medical advise.

