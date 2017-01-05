5 Billy Joel songs to get you ready for his concert in Cleveland

On Thursday it was announced Billy Joel will perform at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 14. For some of you that are not familiar with the 'Piano Man' we found his five most listened to songs on his Youtube account.

5. Honesty

4. The Longest Time

3. Uptown Girl

2. We didn't start the fire

1. Piano Man

This is the first time Joel will perform in Cleveland in an outdoor venue.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.