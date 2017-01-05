Everything we know about plane in Lake Erie

A missing plane, piloted by Superior Beverage Group CEO John T. Fleming, went missing shortly after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport late Dec. 29 and the recovery search continues.

The other people on board are Fleming's wife, Sue, and his two sons, Jack and Andrew, along with their neighbors Megan and Brian Casey.

Recovery crews have heard a possible ping during search efforts. They are waiting to confirm if it is from the Cessna 525 Citation. The city is also waiting for equipment from the National Transportation Safety Board to arrive to help find the black box.

Here is everything we know since the plane went missing:

Thursday Dec. 29

U.S. Coast Guard is lead on this investigation

Cessna Citation 525 goes missing after 10:57 p.m. departure from Burke Lakefront Airport

Last recorded transmission from plane was 16 seconds after takeoff

11:30 p.m. USCG notified by air traffic control that Cessna Citation 525 with six people on board is missing

USCG helicopters search throughout the night for Cessna 525

Burke Airport officials calling other local airports to see if they’ve heard from the plane or if has landed (throughout the overnight)

Friday Dec. 30

Canadian Plane spotted searching over Lake Erie by Cleveland 19 reporter around 5:30 a.m.

USGC Air Station Detroit Helicopter searching

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, Ontario plane searching

USCG Bristol Bay Detroit cutter vessel en route to search

Weather in the area was reported as seas from 12-15 feet with winds around 30 knots. The depth of water in the search area is around 50 feet.

Saturday Dec. 31

Cleveland Police takes over investigation from the U.S. Coast Guard

Cleveland Division of Fire launches 27 ft boat

USCG launches a 45 ft boat

Underwater Marine Contractors (UMC) launches a 50 ft boat

Weather and water conditions did not allow for recovery efforts on Lake Erie

Sunday Jan. 1

Cleveland Division of Fire launches first boat

USCG launches 2 boats

UMC launches 2 boats

Cleveland Police deploys helicopter to search

Weather conditions on Lake Erie are very favorable with winds around 5 miles per hour and clear sunny skies throughout most of the day according to the National Weather Service.

Monday Jan. 2

7 vessels with 4 dive teams launched into Lake Erie

Cleveland Police helicopter is also in the air searching

The FAA is now working with CDP

Agencies now assisting Cleveland:

-New York State Police, ODNR, Akron Fire Dept, Toledo Fire Dept, Cleveland Metro Park Rangers, Cleveland Fire Dept, USCG, Underwater Marine Contractors

The weather conditions are favorable for the search, with fairly calm waters and light winds. The search is taking place in 35-45 foot water in a grid that is approximately 2.5 miles from east to west (shoreline) and 2 miles north to south (shore out into the lake).

Tuesday Jan. 3

Cleveland Fire, USCG, Underwater Marine Contractors, Cleveland Police, New York State Police, ODNR, Akron Fire, Toledo Fire, Brecksville Fire and Cleveland Metro Park Rangers all involved with search efforts.

Cleveland Police is working with NTSB and FAA

Weather conditions allow them them to continue to search by water and shoreline

Wednesday Jan. 4

Cleveland Fire, USCG, UMC and ODNR all on standby to launch vessels if weather clears up

CDP foot patrol, mounted unit and helicopter all patrolling the shoreline for debris

CDP continues to work with FAA and NTSB.

NTSB sending equipment over to help the search. It arrived later in the day and a vessel with equipment was deployed with underwater locator beacon.

Due to high winds and choppy waters, it is not safe for them to go out on the lake to continue the grid search at this time.

Thursday Jan. 5

NTSB underwater beacon locator deployed to search

U.S. Geographical Survey’s 75 ft research boat “Muskie” enroute to Cleveland to Huron to search

Cleveland Metro Park Ranger’s vessel “Zodiac” is deployed to search

USCG has a vessel on standby to go out

Red Cross Volunteers, Cleveland Police foot patrol and mounted unit along with Metro Park Rangers searching shorelines

Cleveland Police Helicopter to search if weather permits.

Weather and water conditions did not allow for divers to enter the water or sonar equipment to be used today. Waves are predicted to be two feet or less tomorrow with winds west/southwest at 10-15 miles per hour. The temperature will be 13 degrees in the morning with a high of 19 degrees later in the day

The Muskie's transmissions narrowed the search site for the Cockpit Voice Recorder to a 125- by 325-foot search area Thursday night.

Friday Jan. 6

The Muskie and the Salvage Chief (Underwater Marine Contractors) will be deployed with the drop sector sonar, a dive team who will use the underwater locator beacon detector and crews from the NTSB, Muskie, Underwater Marine Contractors and the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Multiple resources are on standby to assist as needed.

Due to below zero wind chills, and snow and ice covered areas, shoreline searches by foot patrols, volunteers and the mounted unit will be limited. As weather permits, the Cleveland Division of Police will do shoreline searches for debris by air.

Multiple sources confirming that wreckage of the plane has been located just off of Burke Lakefront Airport. Waiting for updates. The FAA has a temporary flight restriction in place until 10:15a on 1/9/17.

3pm - The City of Cleveland can confirm that the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was located and retrieved intact from the water. Attached is a photo of the diver from Underwater Marine Contractor, coming out of the water with this important piece of equipment. (Photo credit: Underwater Marine Contractors). It has also been confirmed that a section of the plane’s tail was recovered and has been extracted from the water. A passenger seat with what appears to be remains have been removed from the water. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will determine if they are human.

Monday Jan. 9

The Army Corps of Engineers will operate its tug to break ice and escort the Underwater Marine Contractors' Salvage Chief to the water search area. Side scanning sonar and a drop sector sonar scanner will on the vessels and utilized to take images of the bottom of the lake and track divers. Divers will begin in the dive site they left off from on Friday. They are investigating what appears to be a larger piece of debris. At this time, it is not clear what that piece of debris is or whether it is related to this operation. The debris will be extracted from the lake and further investigated. Foot patrols and Cleveland Police Helicopter will continue to search the shoreline as weather allows

There is ice on the Lake today

