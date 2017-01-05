Early prison release clears way for suspected murderer

There is a new and tragic twist to the New Year’s Eve shooting death of Trevis Stephens. John Word, the man charged with his killing was released

early from prison in April 2016.

Word was thrown out of Lounge 2.28, a bouncer put him in a choke hold, and unceremoniously dumped him in the parking lot. But Word came back to the door, which was locked. He banged on it.

Eventually he got a gun and fired two shots through front windows, striking Stephens. Word turned himself in and appeared in court Thursday. He is a career

criminal, something not lost on Judge Brian Melling.

"Your record sir, you have an extensive record at this point in time there is no bond on this," Judge Melling said.

And that gets to the problem. In 2007 he was sent to prison for 140 months, more than 11 and a half years. He shouldn't have gotten out until at least 2018.

But he had a lawyer make what's known as a 2255 motion. It's a request for resentencing. It was gr anted and a new interpretation of violent crimes was applied.

It removed his gun crimes from the violent category. He was given time served and release.

Had he been locked up Trevis Stephens would be alive today.

