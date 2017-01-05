Akron police need help identifying people involved in a December shooting/stabbing incident (Source Akron Police)

The Akron police have released photos to help them identify the people involved in a December shooting/stabbing incident.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Crosby Street on Dec. 17. If you have any information about the incident you are asked to contact Detective Mara at 330-375-2490

Help APD identify persons related to a shooting/stabbing in the 500 block of Crosby St. on 12/17/16, #16-031851 https://t.co/7UBqzVjdVJ — Akron Police (@Akron_Police) January 5, 2017

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.