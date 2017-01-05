2 of Cavs' Big 3 lead in their category for NBA All Star voting

The early results for the NBA All Star voting came in Thursday, and members of Cleveland's Big 3 were well-represented.

LeBron James led in votes for "Frontcourt" players with 595,288, and Kyrie Irving led in votes for "Guards" with 543,030.

Kevin Love was in third for "Frontcourt" players, according to the early results, with 250,347 votes.

The voting isn't over, and perhaps obviously, the Cavs are campaigning pretty hard for those who wear wine and gold:

To cast a vote, type "NBA All Star Voting" into Google and the results will instruct you from there.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.