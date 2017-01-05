Browns WR Corey Coleman denies participating in 'incident,' attorney says

Reports circulated Thursday afternoon that Browns' rookie wide receiver Corey Coleman may have been involved in some sort of incident in Cleveland this past weekend.

Coleman's attorney has responded to the reports with this statement: "My client denies participating in this incident. He will fully cooperate with the appropriate authorities and looks forward to clearing his name from what has been alleged."

It's not exactly clear what "this incident" may be referring to. TMZ Sports reported it may have been some sort of brawl at a Cleveland apartment complex. ESPN Cleveland reported Coleman was named in a police report that detailed an alleged felonious assault, but that police didn't consider Coleman a suspect.

According to the police report The male victim was walking with a woman on Dec. 31 at the Pinnacle in downtown Cleveland. The victim noticed a confrontation with people who have not been identified by police yet.

In the police report it said the victim is unclear of what happened next, but he was woken up and did not recognize any of the four men he had a confrontation with.

The woman the victim was with started yelling.

"That was him! That was Corey Coleman! I can't believe he did that to you! I know that's him!," the woman said.

The victim did not recognize the name the woman was shouting.

"Who is Corey Coleman?" The victim said.

According to the report the victim lost consciousness. He suffered a concussion and a ruptured left ear drum.

It is unclear at this time of who the suspects are.

The team says it is aware of the allegations.

The Browns picked Coleman in the first round of 2016's draft. The rookie's playing time was limited because of an injury.

