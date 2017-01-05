Cleveland Clinic joins Ohio in effort to improve patient care

Ohio's governor hopes to connect the dots when it comes to medicine and patient care.

Toby Cosgrove, CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, helped Gov. John Kasich announce a new effort between the state and the hospital system Thursday.

"Data analytics is making patient care more effective, less variable, and more affordable," said Cosgrove.

Kasich said the data aggregation means the state has a "giant Google."

"We're looking at all the experiences across all the boards, through all the journals and all the practices and all the experiences from all over the world, and we're fitting it to you," Kasich said.

The Cleveland Clinic is building a new facility to house the processing and research center.

Also Thursday, Cleveland 19 News reporter Harry Boomer asked the governor about Obamacare, which is on the operating table to be repealed and replaced by the GOP-lead Congress and President-elect Donald Trump.

“Do I think Obamacare could be dramatically improved? I do," Kasich said. "Do I want to see a repeal of the expansion of Medicaid? I don't."

Kasich is one of 31 governors in the country who allowed people to be covered under the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare.

"Am I concerned about it? I absolutely am concerned about it. It's always easy to repeal," he said. "But, the key is, what are you going to do to put in its place? How are we going to have drug rehab?"

