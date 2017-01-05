Search for missing plane's cockpit recorder narrowed

Visibility was low Thursday, but crews were hoping a new boat would help in the search for a plane that's been missing for a week.

A Cessna 525 Citation carrying six passengers went missing over Lake Erie late Dec. 29.

Debris collected in missing plane search being vetted

A 75-foot U.S. Geological Survey research vessel called the "Muskie" has joined the search. It can handle rougher water better than the other boats, and can move slow enough for National Transportation Safety Board equipment to try and listen for the pings from the Cessna's Cockpit Voice Recorder.

The Muskie's transmissions narrowed the search site for the Cockpit Voice Recorder to a 125- by 325-foot search area Thursday night.

Crews continue to search by foot, horse, and boat. At this point it's unclear whether debris that's been collected in the search is related to the missing plane.

