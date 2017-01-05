Police looking for a man in connection to a murder on East 110th Street in Cleveland

The CPD are looking for 23-year-old Ravonte D. Carter in the connection with the murder of Donovan Alexander (Source : Cleveland Police)

Cleveland police are looking for the man wanted in the connection of the murder of a 28-year-old Cleveland man.

Investigators said 28-year-old Donovan Alexander was shot on Dec. 22 around 10:30 p.m. near Hulda avenue and East 110th Street. Police were called to the scene as Alexander was being taken to a local hospital. He died from his injuries the next day.

The CPD are looking for 23-year-old Ravonte D. Carter in the connection with Alexander's murder. Carter has post convictions including aggravated menacing and domestic violence, along with weapons charges.

