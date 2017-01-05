Clock 'ticking' on RTA, city of Cleveland's $12 million deadline

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority CEO Joe Calabrese told Cleveland 19 News that his agency is continually working with the city of Cleveland to try to avert having to pay $12 million to the Federal Transit Administration.

Calabrese spoke during the public comment portion of an RTA subcommittee meeting Thursday. After the proceedings, he spoke to Cleveland 19.

He said he couldn’t comment on several specific issues, saying he couldn’t comment about whether he wanted to see buses allowed through Public Square.

“We are working with the city every day on a plan that satisfies the city, RTA, and now the new important partner in this is the federal government. So, it’s a complicated process. We're looking at what's best for the city, what's best for our customers, and try to come up with a plan as soon as possible and implement that plan,” said Calabrese.

A $12 million deadline is two weeks away.

The Federal Transit Administration has written several letters, including one on Dec. 20, that gave the RTA 30 days to repay $12 million in gr ant money. Federal officials said Public Square being closed to buses violates a federal gr ant agreement, and that the RTA needs to pay some of that money back.

Cleveland 19 asked federal officials if the Jan. 19 deadline is a hard deadline. They said other than the Dec. 20 letter, the administration has no other information to provide.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson suggested at a news conference this past Friday that the deadline may not be a hard deadline. He also suggested that appeals could be made that would potentially push the deadline. The letter does allow for appeal, but federal officials said they have not received any appeal from the RTA.

Jackson repeatedly said at that same news conference that the RTA hasn't shown that it would suffer "financial or operational" burden by keeping Public Square closed. Cleveland 19 asked Jackson multiple times if keeping the square closed is worth any price and if city taxpayers are going to be on the hook for millions.

Jackson never answered the questions, and kept repeating Public Square needs to stay closed for safety reasons.

Calabrese said no one wants to give $12 million back to the feds.

“No one wants to give $12 million back and we're working to avoid that possibility,” said Calabrese.

Cleveland 19 asked if there was still a possibility that the $12 million wouldn’t have to be paid back, and Calabrese said he thinks there are a lot of possibilities to avoid the situation.

"The clock is ticking," he said. "That's why we're working aggressively to try to avoid it before the clock hits that final bell.”

