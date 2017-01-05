WATCH: Trying, failing to finish the Sweet Moses 10-pound sundae in Cleveland

Can you stomach eating a 10 pound sundae? Many have tried (and failed) to eat one at Sweet Moses, where the Terminal Tower sundae is more than a mouthful.

Sweet Moses owner Jeff Moreau opened his shop, located on Detroit Road, in 2011. Moreau said he named many of the specialty sundaes with a Cleveland theme, and the Terminal Tower is a good name for a massive sundae.

The Terminal Tower’s foundation includes ten large scoops of ice cream -- one scoop of each classic flavor at “Sweet Moses.” The sundae is then topped with fudge, warm caramel, marshmallow cream, pecans, candy sprinkles, whipped cream, and cherries. Moreau said he intended for the sundae to be a shareable dish that is served with one more than spoon, but eventually people wanted to try to eat it by themselves.

“I had enough requests that we decided to make it into a challenge,” said Moreau.

Moreau said that 30 people have attempted the Terminal Tower Challenge since it started in 2012, and six have successfully finished. Managers said the last man that ate the whole sundae did it two weeks ago in about three hours.

There’s no time limit to finish the challenge. To complete the challenge one person must eat the entire sundae in one sitting. There must be at least five different flavors, and no more than three scoops of vanilla. Participants must also choose two additional side toppings that are served in small pitchers.

If the participant finishes the sundae, their name is added to a plaque of winners, and they receive a trophy and a picture. The sundae cost $34, and challenge winners will not be reimbursed for the price of the sundae.

Watch as Cleveland 19 Production Assistant Brittney Walden attempts to tackle the massive tower of ice cream!

