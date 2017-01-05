Local doctors seeing up-tick in flu patients

Since Christmas hospitals have seen an increase in the number of flu patients.

Nationally, the CDC is warning the flu virus is on the rise. Doctors at MetroHealth are also seeing an up-tick in patients.

They said it's not too late to get vaccinated. One-year-old Riley was at MetroHealth's Broadway location on Thursday for a regular check-up and immunizations.

She also got a flu shot.

"It can be a pretty devastating illness," said Dr. Christine Alexander-Rager with MetroHealth. "So we are concerned about everyone, but the very young and the very old are the ones who tend to struggle with it more."



Dr. Alexander-Rager said some of the contributing factors include people spending more time indoors because of the weather, coughing and sneezing in close proximity allows germs to spread more easily.



Worried it's too late to get vaccinated? It's not.

"This year we seem to have a pretty good match of the flu shot to the flu virus," Dr. Alexander-Rager said. "So we feel even more strongly than usual about people getting the flu shot, because we know how effective it is."

She said the body will start to develop immunity in a few weeks. If you're already feeling under the weather- experiencing a high fever, prolonged headaches and severe body aches timing is everything.

"We like to hear from people around that 24-to-48-hour mark," Dr. Alexander-Rager said. A proper diagnosis can give doctors the ability to prescribe antiviral medications like Tamiflu and Relenza.

Doctors said the medication works best if started within 72-hours of the onset of symptoms.

"It's going to really going to shorten your course of the flu," Dr. Alexander-Rager said. "It's going to make it more mild."

Riley ended her day at the doctors with stickers. It was a reward of sorts for getting her flu protection.

