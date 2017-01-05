Report: Deal that would send Kyle Korver to Cleveland may includ - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Deal that would send Kyle Korver to Cleveland may include Mike Dunleavy, Jr.

Posted by Christopher Dellecese, Sr. Sports Producer
Connect
Kyle Korver (Source Twitter : @ATLHawks ) Kyle Korver (Source Twitter : @ATLHawks )
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cavaliers are working on a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for shooting guard Kyle Korver, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Korver is averaging 9.5 ppg in 27.9 minutes per game for the Hawks, who are 19-16, 5th place in the East.

The deal may involve Mike Dunleavy, Jr.

The Cavs begin a 6-game road trip Friday in Brooklyn. Cleveland’s coming off a 106-94 home loss to Chicago on Wednesday.

They played without Kyrie Irving (hamstring), Kevin Love (illness) and J.R. Smith (finger).

Cleveland has the best record in the East at 26-8.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly