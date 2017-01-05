Report: Deal that would send Kyle Korver to Cleveland may include Mike Dunleavy, Jr.

The Cavaliers are working on a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for shooting guard Kyle Korver, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Vertical Sources with @ShamsCharania: Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

Korver is averaging 9.5 ppg in 27.9 minutes per game for the Hawks, who are 19-16, 5th place in the East.

The deal may involve Mike Dunleavy, Jr.

Sources: Atlanta and Cleveland are finalizing terms on Korver deal, with Mike Dunleavy Jr., likely moving onto a third team through Atlanta. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

According to @WindhorstESPN - the Cavs are sending a 2019 1st round pick (protected) and Mike Dunleavy to ATL for Korver. — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) January 6, 2017

The Cavs begin a 6-game road trip Friday in Brooklyn. Cleveland’s coming off a 106-94 home loss to Chicago on Wednesday.

They played without Kyrie Irving (hamstring), Kevin Love (illness) and J.R. Smith (finger).

Cleveland has the best record in the East at 26-8.

