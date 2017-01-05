Edwin Encarnacion and his parrot go south

New Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion was introduced today to the Cleveland media for the first time and among other things he announced that his Notorious “Walking the Parrot” homerun celebration would also be making the move to Cleveland as well.

When asked if the parrot would be making the trip with him Encarnacion replied to the media.

“I have to ask Immigration”, said Encarnacion.

He later confirmed it is coming. The celebration was a fan favorite in Canada and is sure to be the same here once the home runs start flying.

