Edwin Encarnacion, his parrot head south

New Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion was introduced to the Cleveland media for the first time Thursday.

Among other things, he announced that his notorious “Walking the Parrot” home run celebration would also be making the move to Cleveland.

When asked if the parrot would be making the trip with him, Encarnacion replied, "I have to ask Immigration," but later confirmed it is coming.

The celebration was a fan favorite in Canada and is sure to be the same here once the home runs start flying.

