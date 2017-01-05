Hospitals see increase in baby RSV cases

As we get further into winter, doctors are seeing more and more cases of the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

"We're seeing children coming in from all over Northeast Ohio who are critically ill with RSV," said Alexandre Rotta, M.D., with Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

A runny nose, cough, and trouble breathing are a few of the things doctors said parents should be on the lookout for. The symptoms sound a lot like the common cold, which is why Rotta said it's almost impossible to identify RSV without taking a child to a pediatrician.

"More than 60 percent of children will have RSV in their first year," said Rotta. "It is by far the most common agent causing bronchitis, pneumonia, and respiratory conditions."

Dr. Rotta with @UHhospitals says more than 60% of kids have RSV in their first year. Tips for parents, on @cleveland19news at 10/11PM. pic.twitter.com/9KqB8OIcdX — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 6, 2017

This time of year, doctors treat a lot of patients. The Cleveland Clinic has seen more than 400 RSV cases. At Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, they've had more than 100 critical cases this season.

"We support (patients) through the toughest part of their illness with mechanical ventilation or high-flow nasal cannula," said Rotta.

There isn't a treatment available and hundreds of kids die from the virus each year.

"RSV can be fatal and there are about 300 to 400 children who die every year in this country," Rotta said.

There are ways parents can prevent RSV:

Wash your hands often

Clean and disinfect hard surfaces

Avoid kissing your baby if you have cold symptoms

Keep your baby away from crowds

Prevention is very important, because Rotta said the virus is very contagious.

"If someone carrying RSV opens a door, RSV can be viable for four to six hours on a doorknob, for instance, and about 30 minutes for a handshake," he said.

We're at @UHRainbowBabies speaking with a doctor about RSV, a respiratory virus they're seeing kids/infants come in with this season. pic.twitter.com/F3yQa9Ehf0 — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 5, 2017

Doctors said the virus typically lasts about a week, but critical cases can leave infants and babies in the hospital for more than a month. The elderly are also at risk because RSV can cause pneumonia. The RSV season typically runs from October through late April.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.