Cuyahoga County sheriff's dive team not yet asked to help search for missing plane

During the search for a plane that went missing over Lake Erie this past week, several dive teams have been called in to help from other counties -- even as far away as New York. So Cleveland 19 News is asking: why hasn't the Cuyahoga County sheriff's dive team been asked to help?

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office has a marine unit with seven members and a dive team with seven members. It also has a 36-foot, $4 million boat with state-of-the-art sonar. The boat can search in dark waters using a camera that detects heat, and high-powered radar can find evidence underwater. The boat also has sensors to track divers below the surface.

So why isn't this boat being used in the search for the missing plane? And why isn't the county's seven-person dive team in the water, too?

County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan said no one with a lead agency on this investigation has asked the sheriff's office for help. She says Emergency Management called the city every day seeing if they need assistance. But even if they did, the sheriff's office says the boat has been "winterized" since November and is out of service.

The city of Cleveland is heading the investigation of the search and recovery process. A spokeswoman says the sheriff's office does not have the specific equipment they need right now.

Dive teams from Akron, Toledo, and New York have been searching Lake Erie along with the Cleveland Fire Department.

The city says search assets are being chosen based on specific needs of the operation, which change day to day.

For example the vessel requested Thursday can handle choppy waters and high winds. And when it comes to using tools like sonar, they say it's important to be consistent to get the best results.

Cuyahoga County officials say the Cleveland Fire Department did reach out to them looking for sonar equipment to use in the search. They helped track that down in Summit County.

On Thursday, the search area for the missing plane has been narrowed to about the size of a football field. The device has picked up several pings from the black box, or flight recorder, from the plane and investigators are now looking at an area 125 feet by 325 feet. Providing that the black box is still with the plane at the bottom of the lake, or at least in the general area, crews should be able to make a significant discovery Friday with favorable conditions.

