LIST: School closings and delays in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH

School closings and delays are starting to trickle in for Northeast Ohio Friday morning. 

Here are the closings that have been reported thus far: 

  • A-Tech: Closed today
  • Ashtabula Area City SD: Closed today
  • Ashtabula County Board of DD: Closed today
  • St. John School- Ashtabula: Closed today
  • Bio Phlebotomy Career & Training: Closed today and tomorrow
  • Madison Local SD- Lake: Closed today
  • Perry Local SD- Lake: Closed today; Pirate Athletic Center is open
  • Central Catholic High School: Delayed 2 hours today
  • Garaway Local SD: Delayed 2 hours today
  • Indian Valley Local SD: Delayed 2 hours today
  • Newcomerstown Ex Village SD: Delayed 2 hours today
  • Tuscarawas Co Bd of DD School: Delayed 2 hours today
  • Tuscarawas Valley Local SD: Delayed 2 hours today

Lake effect snow showers and squalls will continue on the East Side through the morning commute. Wind chill will also make Friday's temperatures feel as if they are in the single digits all day. 

