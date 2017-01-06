LIST: School closings and delays in Northeast Ohio

School closings and delays are starting to trickle in for Northeast Ohio Friday morning.

If you are on desktop ,click here to view our full list of school closures and delays.

Here are the closings that have been reported thus far:

A-Tech: Closed today

Ashtabula Area City SD: Closed today

Ashtabula County Board of DD: Closed today

St. John School- Ashtabula: Closed today

Bio Phlebotomy Career & Training: Closed today and tomorrow

Madison Local SD- Lake: Closed today

Perry Local SD- Lake: Closed today; Pirate Athletic Center is open

Central Catholic High School: Delayed 2 hours today

Garaway Local SD: Delayed 2 hours today

Indian Valley Local SD: Delayed 2 hours today

Newcomerstown Ex Village SD: Delayed 2 hours today

Tuscarawas Co Bd of DD School: Delayed 2 hours today

Tuscarawas Valley Local SD: Delayed 2 hours today

Lake effect snow showers and squalls will continue on the East Side through the morning commute. Wind chill will also make Friday's temperatures feel as if they are in the single digits all day.

Click here to view the full forecast.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.