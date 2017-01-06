Woman dies after car is submerged in Fairfield County creek

AMANDA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 44-year-old Ohio woman is dead after her car veered off the road and was submerged in a creek in Fairfield County.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office says Tracy Lowe was driving along U.S. Route 22 when she lost control of her car and struck a guardrail near the village of Amanda around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Lowe's vehicle was sent airborne and then landed on its roof in Clear Creek. A passing truck driver notified Ohio State Police of the crash.

Troopers arrived to the scene to find Lowe's vehicle submerged upside down in about four feet of water. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe weather may have played a factor in the accident.

