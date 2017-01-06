Dog named Miller is adopted from Geauga Humane, thanks to Indians Twitter

Dog named Miller is adopted from Geauga Humane, thanks to Indian - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Thanks to Cleveland Indians fans, a dog named after relief pitcher Andrew Miller finally has a home.

Miller and another pup, Rajai, named after Rajai Davis, were up for adoption as part of the Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village Clear the Shelter program, which aimed to get long-time residents of the shelter adopted out before New Year's. Indians fans on Twitter fell in love with the two pup's sweet faces and started pleading for people to adopt them.

The team's Twitter account even got in on the action.

Rajai was adopted on Dec. 31, but Miller spent the holiday at the shelter, still waiting for his forever home.

@Sportsyelling on Twitter offered to pay for one month of Barkbox for whoever adopted Miller, and the company generously offered six extra months. Another fan offered to pay Miller's adoption fee. 

Finally, nearly a week after the holiday, Miller found his forever home and was adopted on Thursday. 

Congratulations, Miller! 

