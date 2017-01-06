Dog named Miller is adopted from Geauga Humane, thanks to Indians Twitter

Thanks to Cleveland Indians fans, a dog named after relief pitcher Andrew Miller finally has a home.

Miller and another pup, Rajai, named after Rajai Davis, were up for adoption as part of the Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village Clear the Shelter program, which aimed to get long-time residents of the shelter adopted out before New Year's. Indians fans on Twitter fell in love with the two pup's sweet faces and started pleading for people to adopt them.

Come on Cleveland. Two of them are named for @indians World Series heroes @rajai11davis and @a_miller48 . Help these three pups out. https://t.co/WGpdiJvd5s — Daniel Vermilya (@dvermilya15) December 30, 2016

@Indians i know you can't make roster moves but this is important and i think you need a bullpen mascot https://t.co/AhqWjGVRyt — patrick mayhorn (@tweetsdonter) December 31, 2016

The team's Twitter account even got in on the action.

What do you think, #TribeTown?



Can we get these two Postseason heroes adopted? https://t.co/qLijfpv5hl — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) December 30, 2016

Rajai was adopted on Dec. 31, but Miller spent the holiday at the shelter, still waiting for his forever home.

Lookin for someone to kiss at midnight? ?? How about Miller or one of the 9 other animals available for adoption at RV? #LetsGetMillerAdopted pic.twitter.com/CKM3DRQ6j4 — Geauga Humane (@RescueVillage) December 31, 2016

@Sportsyelling on Twitter offered to pay for one month of Barkbox for whoever adopted Miller, and the company generously offered six extra months. Another fan offered to pay Miller's adoption fee.

SOMEONE HAS OFFERED TO PAY HIS ADOPTION FEE *PLUS* 7 MONTHS OF BARKBOX FROM THE COMPANY. I HOPE SOMEONE GETS HIM MONDAY. :( https://t.co/aLqDnDBhXt — sportsyelling. (@sportsyelling) December 31, 2016

Finally, nearly a week after the holiday, Miller found his forever home and was adopted on Thursday.

Bye Miller ?? Good luck with your new family! We're so happy for you! ???? @cleveland19news @Indians pic.twitter.com/fdoNjvgrTr — Geauga Humane (@RescueVillage) January 5, 2017

Miller says "I'm out of here!" ?? heading off to his new life! ???? @cleveland19news @Indians pic.twitter.com/hDwMXUZAKd — Geauga Humane (@RescueVillage) January 5, 2017

Congratulations, Miller!

