Portage County opening two warming centers to prep for weekend cold

Portage County will open two warming centers for the next three nights.

Kent Social Services at 1066 S. Water St. in Kent will be open from Jan. 6 through 8 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

The Center of Hope at 1081 W. Main St. in Ravenna will be open on Jan. 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m., Jan. 7 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Jan. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Transportation to the centers is available for free via the main PARTA line between Kent and Ravenna. Riders bound for the centers should let drivers know. Service starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m.

Family & Community Services is also looking for volunteers to help staff the centers. Call 330-730-3532 if you want to help.

