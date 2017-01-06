Whole Foods issues voluntary recall for tarts with nut flour in - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Whole Foods issues voluntary recall for tarts with nut flour in them

CLEVELAND, OH

Whole Foods is recalling some of their tart products due to undeclared almond flour.

Select Whole Foods stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia are voluntarily recalling the tarts because the nut allergy risk was not listed on the product labels. 

All affected products have been removed from store shelves. The tarts include chocolate ganache, French apple, fresh berry, fresh fruit amero shell, fruit, key lime, lemon and peanut butter chocolate. The products were packaged in cardboard containers with Whole Foods Market labels and best-by dates of Jan. 7, 2017.

The products can be identified by the following UPC codes:

  • 22024600000: Peanut butter chocolate tart
  • 22061300000: Peanut butter chocolate tart
  • 22061400000: Peanut butter chocolate tart
  • 23143000000: Small lemon tart
  • 23144500000: 4 in. key lime tart
  • 24977900000: Large chocolate ganache tart
  • 24978300000: Small chocolate ganache tart
  • 24982800000: Small French apple tart 
  • 24983000000: Large fresh berry tart
  • 24983100000: Small fresh berry tart 
  • 24984100000: Large fresh fruit amero shell tart
  • 24985200000: 4 in. fruit tart
  • 24988900000: 9 in. key lime tart 
  • 24989600000: 4 in. key lime tart
  • 24991000000: Large 8 in. lemon tart

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased these product and wish to return them can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can contact their local store or call (301) 984-4874 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

