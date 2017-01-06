Whole Foods issues voluntary recall for tarts with nut flour in them

Whole Foods is recalling some of their tart products due to undeclared almond flour.

Select Whole Foods stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia are voluntarily recalling the tarts because the nut allergy risk was not listed on the product labels.

All affected products have been removed from store shelves. The tarts include chocolate ganache, French apple, fresh berry, fresh fruit amero shell, fruit, key lime, lemon and peanut butter chocolate. The products were packaged in cardboard containers with Whole Foods Market labels and best-by dates of Jan. 7, 2017.

The products can be identified by the following UPC codes:

22024600000: Peanut butter chocolate tart

22061300000: Peanut butter chocolate tart

22061400000: Peanut butter chocolate tart

23143000000: Small lemon tart

23144500000: 4 in. key lime tart

24977900000: Large chocolate ganache tart

24978300000: Small chocolate ganache tart

24982800000: Small French apple tart

24983000000: Large fresh berry tart

24983100000: Small fresh berry tart

24984100000: Large fresh fruit amero shell tart

24985200000: 4 in. fruit tart

24988900000: 9 in. key lime tart

24989600000: 4 in. key lime tart

24991000000: Large 8 in. lemon tart

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased these product and wish to return them can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can contact their local store or call (301) 984-4874 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.