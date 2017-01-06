Montville Township police caution residents amidst string of nighttime burglaries

The suspect can be seen on video breaking into homes. (Source: Police)

Police in Montville Township are warning residents to be on high alert following a series of nighttime burglaries in the area.

According to police, four homes have been burglarized in the past week, while another attempted burglary was stopped when the homeowner yelled at the suspect after being woken to his patio window being smashed.

Police were already investigating two burglaries which occurred in the last month on the west side of the township, near State Route 3, when the most recent burglaries began in the northeast quadrant of the township, near State Route 18 and River Styx Road.

Residents in some of the homes near the burglaries said they heard their doorbell being rung at night, a possible way for the culprits to check if anyone is home before kicking in the door or breaking a window, police said.

Residents should call police for any suspicious activity, no matter what the time of day. Police are also warning that residents should lock their doors and activate home security alarms or cameras.

