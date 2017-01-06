8 pounds of marijuana seized in Tuscarawas Co.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized eight pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Dec. 29.

The car was pulled over around 2:53 p.m. on Interstate 77 for a marked lanes violation. After troopers saw "criminal indicators," they brought in a patrol drug-sniffing canine, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.

The search found seven vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, worth around $8,000, according to police.

The suspect, Christopher Frank, 49, of Ukiah, Calif., was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third-degree felonies.

