Dog who was found trapped, shot is adopted

Chance, a golden retriever who was found trapped and shot in Lorain in November, has been adopted.

Chance, who veterinarians believe is two or three, was found wandering with his front leg stuck in a trap. When Chance got to the Lorain County Animal Emergency Center, Dr. Craig Talbott realized the pup had also been shot in his back left leg.

His back leg had to be amputated. Talbott said in November that they planned to remove at least one, if not two, of Chance's toes on his front left paw, which is where he was injured by the trap.

"Whoever owned him took good care of him," said Talbott. "He's well mannered and he hasn't shown any aggression. Despite the pain and discomfort he's gone through, he's very been very well mannered."

Talbott said Chance didn't have a microchip and an owner hasn't come forward.

"We will miss him dearly but we know he is going to his perfect home," the Lorain County Animal Emergency Center posted on Facebook Thursday. "Thank you everyone for everything you all have done to give Chance his second chance."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.