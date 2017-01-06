School bus catches fire at St. Richards - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

School bus catches fire at St. Richards

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
NORTH OLMSTED, OH (WOIO) -

A school bus caught fire in North Olmsted Friday morning.

The bus was parked in the lot of St. Richards, which is currently being used by the North Olmsted Middle School.

No students were on the bus when the fire began. The bus was destroyed, but no one was injured. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly