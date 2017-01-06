Police to decide on charges for mom they say made threats against Portage Co. schools

The James A. Garfield Local Schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after a parent allegedly made threats against the school.

Police said the school received a call from the mother's boss at the Ravenna base of the U.S. Army warning them that she was extremely upset after having a bad day.

The school was placed on lockdown around 3:13 p.m. High school students were dismissed by police around 4 p.m., while the elementary school remained on lockdown until 5 p.m.

The woman was found around 4:50 p.m. in a Rite Aid parking lot. Despite initial reports, she did not have a weapon. She is currently in a local hospital getting psych treatment.

Police have not released any more information on why she was upset, but say this is not a divorce or custody situation.

Police and the prosecutor will meet Friday to discuss whether or not to charge her with a crime.

