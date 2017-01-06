Hearing to be held on settlement talks between Tanisha Anderson' - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hearing to be held on settlement talks between Tanisha Anderson's family, city

Tanisha Anderson died on Nov. 12, 2014. (Source: Family) Tanisha Anderson died on Nov. 12, 2014. (Source: Family)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The city of Cleveland and members of Tanisha Anderson's family will meet Friday to discuss a settlement in the family's wrongful death suit.

Anderson died while in the custody of Cleveland Police on Nov. 12, 2014. Her family had called an ambulance because she was having a mental health issue. 

Cleveland Police Officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers responded to the scene. Family members say one of the officers used a take-down move on Anderson, killing her. 

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled Anderson's death a homicide

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in 2015, claims the CPD officers used excessive force leading up to the 37-year-old's death. 

Anderson's family say her death was "preventable." 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly