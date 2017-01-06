Hearing to be held on settlement talks between Tanisha Anderson's family, city

The city of Cleveland and members of Tanisha Anderson's family will meet Friday to discuss a settlement in the family's wrongful death suit.

Anderson died while in the custody of Cleveland Police on Nov. 12, 2014. Her family had called an ambulance because she was having a mental health issue.

Cleveland Police Officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers responded to the scene. Family members say one of the officers used a take-down move on Anderson, killing her.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled Anderson's death a homicide.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in 2015, claims the CPD officers used excessive force leading up to the 37-year-old's death.

Anderson's family say her death was "preventable."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.