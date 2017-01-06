'No payment is enough for the loss of life'; $2.25 million settlement in officer-involved shooting death

After five years of what the attorney calls 'intense litigation' the city of Cleveland reached a settlement with the family of Daniel Ficker.

"My son was only 27 he didn’t deserve to die like that," said Ficker's mom Bernadette Rowland.

Ficker, 27, was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer in Parma in July of 2011.

On-duty Officer Matthew Craska and off-duty officer David Mindek went to Ficker's Parma home on July 4, 2011 to investigate claims that he stole jewelry from Mindek's wife at a party at his home earlier that night.

A fight broke out between Ficker and Craska, who drew his weapon and fired, killing Ficker. Craska was never indicted on any charges. Mindek was found not guilty of dereliction of duty charges.

"He got away with murder, they got away with no discipline, they got away with everything. I’m still hoping and praying that the Department of Justice does something," Rowland added.

One of the elements of the settlement, Ficker's family insisted the Cleveland Police Dept. initiate rules that so incidences like this don’t happen again. Now, according to Atty. Terry Gilbert, because of this case CPD has changed the policy so any officer that goes into another jurisdiction has to have a supervisor with them.

Ficker's family filed a lawsuit against the city in 2012, reaching a $2.25 million settlement on Thursday.

