Two people jump to save themselves from Lawn Ave. house fire

Two adults jumped to safety from a house fire on Lawn Avenue Friday morning.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 7600 block. 

Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

