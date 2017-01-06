Canton woman indicted for allegedly using fake sweepstakes to scam man out of $100,000

A Canton woman was indicted Friday on wire fraud charges after she allegedly defrauded a Texas man out of more than $100,000.

U.S. Attorney Carole S. Rendon said that Lashell Patton, 42, told the man he won $3 million in a sweepstakes, but that he had to pay taxes and fees up front to claim it.

At Patton's instruction, the victim sent her 15 Western Union money wires totaling $11,615 and 111 MoneyGram wires totaling $90,090 during the period of July 2015 to April 2016, according to the indictment.

“This defendant preyed upon a vulnerable victim and took advantage of his trust,” Rendon said. “She now will be held accountable for her actions.”

