Onetime Ohio sheriff gets 15 years in prison for child porn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A onetime interim sheriff in central Ohio has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography.

Former Delaware County deputy Mark Wolfe's sentence Thursday was near the upper end of the range called for in his plea deal last year.

Investigators found that a computer at his home had hundreds of videos and images of child pornography, including some that were recordings of live webcam sessions. Authorities determined that Wolfe had shared some files containing child pornography.

WBNS-TV reports the 51-year-old Sunbury man apologized in court.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Wolfe told a federal judge that he's been addicted to pornography for over three decades and that he switched to viewing child pornography when he got bored with the adult version.

