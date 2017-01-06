Cleveland radio personality J.G. Spooner arraigned on new theft charges

The flag on the seventh pin blows in the wind. The Masters is being held April 6-9.More >>
The flag on the seventh pin blows in the wind. The Masters is being held April 6-9.More >>
With the Lenten season upon us, many parishes are offering special meals, including the ever popular fish fry dinner.More >>
With the Lenten season upon us, many parishes are offering special meals, including the ever popular fish fry dinner.More >>
When the 2017 NFL Draft begins at the end of the month, one University of Akron football player will be waiting anxiously to try on his new team's cap and get right to work.More >>
When the 2017 NFL Draft begins at the end of the month, one University of Akron football player will be waiting anxiously to try on his new team's cap and get right to work.More >>
The IRS said Tuesday it will begin sending out letters this month to affected taxpayers.More >>
The IRS said Tuesday it will begin sending out letters this month to affected taxpayers.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>