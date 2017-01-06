Mother sentenced to 17 years in prison in death of 3-year-old

A Cleveland mother who plead guilty to murdering her 3-year-old daughter was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Friday.

Danielle Johnson was arrested in Feb. in the death of her daughter Deshauna Watkins. Johnson took the child to the hospital on Feb. 10, saying that she had a seizure disorder and had had a seizure that evening. She was later pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Deshauna had bruising to her forehead, right neck, right ear and cheeks. An autopsy showed she also had a fractured skull, lacerated liver and other injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the girl’s death a homicide, saying that she “had sustained physical trauma resulting in internal injuries causing bleeding and died as result.”

Johnson plead guilty to felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter in November.

