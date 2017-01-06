Memorial services set as crews continue recovery effort of missing family members, plane

More than one week after they were last seen family members of the Fleming's announced memorial services for John, Sue, Jack, and Andrew Fleming.

The Fleming's and Brian and Megan Casey have not been seen since leaving a Cleveland Cavaliers game Thursday, Dec. 29. After taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport, their plane is believed to have crashed into Lake Erie.

Calling hours for the Fleming's are set for Sunday, Jan. 8, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Canfield Presbyterian Church at 140 W. Main St. in Canfield, OH.

There will be two Memorial Services. The first will take place at the same church on Monday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m. The second is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 4 p.m.

Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Rd., Delaware, Ohio.

A statement released by the Fleming, Armeni and Casey families thanks friends and family for their support and kindness.

"We, The Fleming and Armeni families, continue to be touched by the tremendous outpouring of support and are incredibly appreciative of all the individuals who have aided in the search and recovery efforts to date. Words cannot express how grateful we are for the heroic efforts and countless hours exerted by the wonderful people at the numerous agencies involved. The City of Cleveland, and all constituencies involved with the rescue and recovery, have shown unbelievable resolve and we applaud everyone for their unwavering commitment to bringing our loved ones home. We extend our deep appreciation for the concern, kindness, and privacy shown by so many during this most difficult time."

"The Casey family greatly appreciates the dedicated efforts of the rescue and recovery teams, and we are especially thankful for the outpouring of support thoughts and prayers from family, friends and the community."

"Suzie, as she was called, truly valued family. Her main pride and joy was her role as a wife, mother, daughter and sister. She spent every waking moment pursuing the health and wellness of her children, Andrew and Jack and her husband, John. She cherished the time she was able to spend with the four of them together and even quiet times at home. The Armeni siblings’ fondest memories with Sue were their Christmas Eve Italian traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes – where they would get together cooking as a family. This tradition, started by their father, continues each year."

John T. Fleming, 46, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage Group, and his family were onboard the plane that went down last week over Lake Erie off the Cleveland shoreline. By all accounts, the Fleming family was loved and admired by family and friends in their business, community, school, neighborhood, and home town circles.

In his nearly 30-year career with Superior Beverage Group and the beverage distribution industry, John rose to the highest levels of leadership. Likewise, in his community, he was an active leader and volunteer in many charitable endeavors. He was a 1993 magna cum laude graduate of Wake Forest University, a CPA, and a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

John and his wife, Sue, were high school sweethearts, 1989 graduates of Boardman High School, and 17-year residents of Greater Columbus. Sue graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor's degree in social work. She was a passionate advocate and supporter of JDRF, the leading funder of type 1 diabetes research. While active on many fronts, she was devoted primarily to raising her two boys. Her pride and joy was her role as wife, mother, and daughter.

Jack, 15, a sophomore at Olentangy Liberty High School, excelled in the classroom as a 4.0 honor student and was extremely popular among his peers. He enjoyed golf, basketball, snow skiing, and especially playing touch football with his friends. He loved Ohio sports – the Browns, Indians, Cavaliers and Buckeyes, attending all Ohio State home football games. Jack dedicated his life to helping his brother. He was Andrew's eyes, his constant companion, and best-ever big brother.

Andrew, 14, attended Ohio State School for the Blind in Columbus, where he participated on the track and swim teams. He also enjoyed playing baseball in the Miracle Baseball League and competing in Special Olympics. He joined in the Juvenile Diabetes walk alongside all those there to support him. He too was an avid sports fan, and his favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Always the jokester, he was known for his wonderful sense of humor. His faithful service dog, Sandy, was always at his side.

The extended Fleming and Armeni families also express deepest condolences to the Casey family. Friends and neighbors Brian Casey and his daughter Megan also were onboard the plane.

The families are touched by the tremendous outpouring of support and continue to be grateful to all the agencies and individuals who have aided in the search and recovery efforts, now in the capable hands of the City of Cleveland. They extend their deep appreciation for the concern, kindness, and privacy shown by so many during this most difficult time.

