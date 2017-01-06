Admitted serial killer Shawn Grate found competent; Insanity question remains

The competency hearing for admitted serial killer Shawn Grate was over in a matter of minutes. It is the first legal step in holding him accountable.

Grate has admitted to killing four women, and even led police to their bodies. So far he's only been charged with strangling two women Stacy Stanley and Elizabeth Griffin. Their bodies were found in this home bound and gagged. A location almost in the shadow of the courthouse.

Everyone quickly agreed to accept a psychiatrist's report that found Grate competent. Judge Ronald Forsthoefel agreed and declared him so and said, "I am finding that Mr. Grate is competent to stand trial in this proceeding."

Shawn Grate found competent to stand trial. Insanity ruling to come after more tests. Weeks away. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/kRD0rBQJeZ — Paul Orlousky (@PaulOrlousky) January 6, 2017

Next will be the determination of whether Grate is insane, his attorney has made a motion that he is. That will take more study by a new team of psychology experts.

The next status hearing isn't till February 27. The trial won't begin till November 6.

Grate was arrested on Sept. 13, 2016 after a woman called police saying he had kidnapped her. After his arrest, Grate also allegedly told authorities about three additional murders. Grate admitted to the murders, saying he wanted to free himself of the burden.

Grate has not yet been charged in those cases.

He could receive the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole if convicted.

MORE:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.