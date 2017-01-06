Cleveland APL rescues kittens left in the snow

The Cleveland Animal Protective League rescued a box of kittens who were found on the side of the road in Thursday night's snow storm.

The Cleveland police called the APL to come pick up the kittens, named Smalls, Squints, Repeat and Benny.

The cats will now head to a foster home until they are big enough to be adopted.

