Snow leopard triplets, special events help Akron Zoo set attendance record in 2016

2016 was a record-setting year for the Akron Zoo. It attracted 398,878 visitors- surpassing the old record of 389,508 set in 2013.

"We are honored to engage the people of Summit County and Northeast Ohio through up-close and personal experiences with nature that create connections between our community and some of the most endangered animals on Earth," said Akron Zoo President and CEO Doug Piekarz.

According to a new release, the zoo saw its largest crowds in June, July and May.

“There was a lot of exciting things happening at the Akron Zoo and certainly headlining this year was the snow leopard cubs, said David Barnhardt, the zoo’s director of marketing and guest services. “They were born here, and this was the first time we’ve ever had triplets born here at the Akron Zoo. They went on exhibit this summer and people were really enjoyed coming out and watching the snow leopards."

Snow leopard triplets at Akron Zoo, born March 2016, one of the more popular exhibits at Zoo. They were out enjoying today's cold weather! pic.twitter.com/5qu3DxSlCi — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 6, 2017

Barnhardt said other new additions to the zoo along with special events, like Wild Lights and Boo At The Zoo, proved to be popular.

“We had a Chilean flamingo chick hatch and was on exhibit here for the first time ever,” Barnhardt said. “And then our popular Journey to the Reef exhibit, which is an area of our education center that changes exhibits every three to four years, that was the last year for that popular exhibit. So a lot of people came out to see that one last time before it closed in November."

The zoo is looking forward to 2017 and the possibility of seeing more animals born.

“We’ve had a lot of success with breeding, especially some of the critically endangered species like the snow leopards,” Barnhardt said. “Which is very important and part of our conservation mission and breeding programs here at the Akron Zoo. We’ve been very fortunate. It really gives us a chance to talk about how critically endangered these animals are and what people can do to help these animals.”

“It’s very personal when you come here,” said zookeeper Kristen Scaglione. “You are really up close to the animals and the exhibits. We don’t have any our exhibits set back like a lot of the bigger zoos do.”

The Akron Zoo is open 361 days a year. Scaglione said when the weather gets colder staff deploy different techniques.

“A lot of our animals are outside still during the winter, so we have to provide different ways for them to stay warm,” Scaglione said. “We provide a lot of extra bedding in a lot o the exhibits. A lot of them (animals) have access indoors as well.”

Scaglione said the grizzly bears get access to their indoor holdings when the temperature drops below 10 degrees.

Scaglione said picking her favorite animal at the zoo is difficult.

“I love the grizzly bears. They have such unique personalities, and they’re really fun to work with. The penguins are also really hilarious too,” Scaglione said. “It’s hard to not like any of the animals here, especially when you get to know them so well.”

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.