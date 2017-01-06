FBI, Cleveland Heights Police continue search for Ohio Savings Bank robber

Cleveland Heights Police ask for help to find suspect who robbed Ohio Savings Bank (Source: Cleveland Heights Police)

The Cleveland Heights Police Department is trying to find the man who robbed an Ohio Savings Bank late last month.

Investigators responded to the Ohio Savings Bank on Lee Road after a report of an aggravated robbery on Dec. 27. The suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, pulled out a gun and demanded all the money.

The teller handed the suspect a bag containing the money and he left heading northbound on Lee Road on foot.

The suspect is described as an African American man between 19-25-years-old, approximately 5'5", slim build, wearing a gray Nike Hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a red knit hat.

If you have any information about the suspect, call the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.