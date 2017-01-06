Woman arrested after dragging police officers 100 feet with a vehicle in Cleveland Heights

30-year-old Gabrielle A. Sanders has been charged with two counts of felonious assault of a police officer (Source Cleveland Heights Police)

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of felonious assault of a police officer after dragging two members of the Cleveland Heights Police Department about a 100 feet with a vehicle.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 two CHPD officers conducted a traffic stop at Ardoon Street and Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. Investigators attempted to identify the driver of the vehicle who did not have identification and was believed to be providing false information to her identity.

Officers attempted to place the woman under arrest at which time she put the vehicle in drive and drove off at a high rate of speed on Ardoon Street. When she drove away the officers were dragged for about a 100 feet.

CHPD said the two officers were able to free themselves from the vehicle, which continued driving northbound on Ardoon Street until the woman lost control and struck a utility police. The woman exited the vehicle and began running north on Ardoon Street.

Investigators eventually caught her a short time later. Both officers sustained minor injuries.

The woman 30-year-old Gabrielle A. Sanders has been charged with two counts of felonious assault of a police officer.

