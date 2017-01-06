Tip leads police to accused bank robber, accomplice still on the run

The Cleveland Division of the FBI say they have arrested one of the people responsible for robbing Huntington Bank in Brooklyn, Ohio on Nov. 28, 2016, thanks to a tip.

Nathaniel Byron Hill, 20, was arrested in Cleveland Friday morning without incident. He was transferred to the Brooklyn Police Department on charges of aggravated robbery.

Police are still looking for Devontae Ware, 21. Ware is believed to have been involved in the same armed bank robbery.

Authorities are hopeful that the public can assist again in locating Ware. Reward money is available and tips can remain anonymous.

