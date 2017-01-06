Dog shot in Akron by home invasion suspects

Picture of the vehicle the suspects escaped in (Source Akron Police)

Picture of one of the suspects (Source Akron Police)

Two men in Akron threatened to kill a woman at her house on Thursday, and then they decided to shoot her dog.

Around noon on Thursday on the 800 block of Davis Street a 31-year-old woman reported she was at home with her newborn child. Two suspects armed with handguns entered an unlocked side door.

The suspects threatened to kill her, after the threat they shot her dog. The suspects held a gun to her while ransacking the house.

The two male suspects took $300 from the kitchen table and other items before leaving the house westbound on foot through other yards. The suspects were last seen getting into a light colored minivan on the 700 block of Clyde Street.

The woman and her newborn child were not hurt. The pit bull was transported to a local veterinary hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspects are two black men in their 20s.

First Suspect 5'9" -5'11" 180-190 pounds Short black hair Deep voice Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red or purple vest and matching sweatpants.

Second Suspect Light complexion 5'9" 145 pounds A mustache Wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants.



The vehicle is possibly a Dodge Caravan or Chrysler or Chrysler Town and Country Minivan. The vehicle is silver or lime green in color with no front license plate, rust around the right rear tire well and a luggage rack.

