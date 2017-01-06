Volunteers of America Thrift Store looking for donations after fire in Columbus (Source : Twitter @Vol_of_America)

This past week there was a fire at the Volunteers of America Thrift Store Warehouse in Columbus. The blaze destroyed more than $450,000 worth of donations at the 25,000 sq. ft. warehouse.

Becky Carlino-Madigan with the Volunteers of America Thrift Store said this will cause a ripple throughout the state and cause a shortage. They are asking the community to help them restock their shelves with clothes and household items.

"Without that supply we're going to enter the spring months and the money that we raise in the thrift stores will not be available to help our programs in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati and throughout the state," Carlino-Madigan said.

They're asking people to make monetary donations as well.

The Volunteers of America website offers people multiple ways to donate items to the store.

