Tribe's Edwin Encarnacion will donate $100K to charitable causes

The newest Cleveland Indian plans to donate $100,000 annual to charitable causes in Cleveland, as well as his native Dominican Republic, the team announced Friday.

Slugger Edwin Encarnacion was bound to be a fan favorite with his notorious avian-themed home run trot, and his charitable giving certainly won't hurt.

Lost in yesterday's excitement: @Encadwin will donate $100K annually to charitable causes in CLE and his native DR! #HappEENewYear pic.twitter.com/j86qjWdKRP — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 6, 2017

Encarnacion was introduced to Cleveland media Thursday. He said he was happy to be in Cleveland, that the Indians are one of the best teams in the American League, and that he plans to help the club get back to the World Series in 2017.

The Tribe fell just short of winning the Fall Classic in 2016, losing in Game 7 to the Chicago Cubs.

The Indians recently signed Encarnacion, a highly sought after power-hitting free agent who last played for Toronto, to a three-year $60 million deal.

He is 33 years old.

